Paul T. Schumacher
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul T. Schumacher, 82, of White Pigeon, died Tuesday June 2, 2020, surrounded by family, following an extended illness.
He was born Aug. 29, 1937, in Middlebury, Ind., a son of Mathew and Donna (Zigler) Schumacher. He graduated from White Pigeon high school, married Carole M. Arnold on June 13, 1959, and is a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Germany as an aircraft mechanic. He owned an automotive repair shop in Mendon for 13 years, enjoyed racing cars and flying airplanes. In 1973, he bought a farm in White Pigeon, where he farmed and did mechanical work.
He is survived by his wife, Carole, and their children, Michael (Tina) Schumacher, Denise (Paul) Coker and Lisa Schumacher; two grandchildren, Eric Schumacher and Jennifer (Jeremy) Laird; two great-grandchildren, Annabelle and Tanner Laird; and sisters Pat (Don) Balyeat and Ruth Leaf.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers Mathew and Fred.
Private family services and interment in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery have taken place, with full military rites conducted. Arrangements by Farrand Funeral Home of White Pigeon.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farrand Funeral Home
300 N. Kalamazoo St.
White Pigeon, MI 49099
269 483-7305
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved