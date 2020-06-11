Paul T. Schumacher, 82, of White Pigeon, died Tuesday June 2, 2020, surrounded by family, following an extended illness.

He was born Aug. 29, 1937, in Middlebury, Ind., a son of Mathew and Donna (Zigler) Schumacher. He graduated from White Pigeon high school, married Carole M. Arnold on June 13, 1959, and is a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Germany as an aircraft mechanic. He owned an automotive repair shop in Mendon for 13 years, enjoyed racing cars and flying airplanes. In 1973, he bought a farm in White Pigeon, where he farmed and did mechanical work.

He is survived by his wife, Carole, and their children, Michael (Tina) Schumacher, Denise (Paul) Coker and Lisa Schumacher; two grandchildren, Eric Schumacher and Jennifer (Jeremy) Laird; two great-grandchildren, Annabelle and Tanner Laird; and sisters Pat (Don) Balyeat and Ruth Leaf.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers Mathew and Fred.

Private family services and interment in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery have taken place, with full military rites conducted. Arrangements by Farrand Funeral Home of White Pigeon.

