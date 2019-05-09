|
Paula S. (Winkleman) Doenges , age 56, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, at her home in Colon, surrounded by her family.
Paula was born Jan. 2, 1962, in West Liberty, Ky., to Willa (Hahn) and Paul Winkleman Sr. She was preceded in her passing by her parents and grandparents.
For the past 25 years, Paula had resided in Colon, where she helped run Colon Deli Mart and Marathon. Paula enjoyed hunting and fishing, visiting with family and playing card games.
Paula is survived by her husband, Tim; children Roger (Tina) Kauffman Jr., Steve (Verna) Kauffman, Amy Fink, Cassidy (Travis) Munn and Alan Doenges; grandchildren Carson Fink and Tyler Doenges; her siblings; and many nieces and nephews.
According to her wishes, Paula's body was donated to MedCure for scientific research. A private graveside service will take place Saturday, May 18, 2019. Paula's family invites you to join them noon-3 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at American Legion in Colon for dinner and a memorial celebration.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that all donations are made payable to Heartland Hospice, in memory of Paula for their care and consideration during this difficult time. Envelopes will be available at the memorial celebration.
Published in Sturgis Journal on May 10, 2019