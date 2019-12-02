|
|
Pauline Elizabeth Kane age 95 of Sturgis, Michigan passed away early Friday morning November 29, 2019 at Thurston Woods Villa in Sturgis.
She was born January 4, 1924 in Sylvania, Ohio daughter of the late John T. and Anna (Whitney) Kennedy.
Mrs. Kane resided in Sturgis since 1978 coming from Burr Oak where she lived for many years. Her early life was spent in Hillsdale and Toledo, Ohio.
On November 21, 1942 she married Francis Kane in Centreville. He preceded her in death November 12, 1989.
Mrs. Kane was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker.
She attended the Burr Oak United Methodist Church, was a member of the Red Hat Society and volunteered her time for many years at the Sturgis Hospital. She enjoyed traveling, sewing and crafts. Her children remember always having the best of Halloween costumes all hand made by their mother. Mrs. Kane was happiest when she was able to be helping others. She kept an eye on her neighbors, young or old and if they needed anything she was always prepared to help, if it was coats or shoes or clothing for the kids or just some assistance for the older neighbors.
She is survived by one son: David (Suzanne) Kane of Villages, Florida; two daughters: Mary (Karl "Skip") Littman and Peggy (Gregory) Schuler both of Sturgis; nine grandchildren: Ron (Tiffany) Kane, Brian (Annette) Kane, Heather (Mike) Schmelling, Marlo (Tom) Bryn, Erika Littman, Megan Zagon, Shelly (Frank) Mesak, Becky (David) Songer and Ryan Schuler and several great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; four sisters and one brother.
Private graveside service and burial will take place at the Burr Oak Cemetery in Burr Oak. A memorial service celebrating the life of Pauline E. Kane will be held at the Burr Oak United Methodist Church in the spring of 2020. The date and time will be announced.
The Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, MI 49091, 269-651-2331 is entrusted with the arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mrs. Kane's memory consider the Burr Oak United Methodist Church, 206 W. Main St., Box 91, Burr Oak, MI 49030 or Heartland Hospice, 8075 Creekside Dr., Portage, MI 49024.
The obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Dec. 3, 2019