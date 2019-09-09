|
|
Pearl Mae Collins, age 92, of Three Rivers, died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Rose Arbor Hospice, following a brief illness.
She was born Sept. 30, 1926, in Three Rivers, a daughter of Leon J. and Frances (Bloom) Buchner, and was a lifetime resident of St. Joseph County. She graduated from Mendon High School with the class of 1945. On June 18, 1950, Pearl married Henry David "Dave" Collins in Goshen, Ind. She worked at Three Rivers Furs and was a stock-car driver for a few years. For many years, she was a school bus driver for both Mendon and Three Rivers schools, and was a member of the Michigan Association of Retired School Personnel. She was a member of a running club that raised funds for Special Olympics. She enjoyed golfing, bowling, sewing and cooking. She especially enjoyed attending her children and grandchildren's sporting events.
Pearl is survived by three children and their spouses, Jerri (Mark) Foley of Kalkaska, and Terry (Janice) Collins and Merry Jo (Kevin) Tavernier, both of Three Rivers. She was the proud grandma of eight grandchildren, Patrick (Jacqueline) Foley, Daniel Foley, Ryan Collins, Marisa Jo Collins, Matt Collins, Adam Tavernier, Andy Tavernier and Amy Jo Tavernier; and by two precious great-grandchildren, Gavin and Liam Foley. She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Sheri Lyn; her husband, Dave; a brother, Sharon Buchner; and a sister, Kathryn Stienbarger.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Eickhoff Funeral Home in Mendon. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Kathy Schuen, pastor at First Congregational United Church of Christ of Constantine, officiating. Burial will be in Mendon Cemetery. It is suggested memorial donations be directed to either First Congregational United Church of Christ or to Mendon Quarterback Club. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.eickhofffuneralhome.com
Published in Sturgis Journal on Sept. 10, 2019