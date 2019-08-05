|
Peggy J. Grandstaff, age 83, of Sturgis, passed away Friday afternoon, Aug. 2, 2019, at The Laurels of Coldwater.
She was born Feb, 22, 1936, in Mount Airy, N.C., a daughter of the late Pasquel and Maude (Parker) DePalma.
Peggy resided in Sturgis since 1976, coming from White Pigeon, and she also had lived in Three Rivers.
On May 15, 1951, she married Joseph Grandstaff in Decatur. He preceded her in death April 24, 2005.
She had owned and operated a beauty and barbershop with her husband in White Pigeon, worked as an aide in the physical therapy department at Froh Community Home in Sturgis and operated Grandstaff and Lakeside Adult Foster Care Homes.
She was a member of Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Peggy enjoyed crocheting, jigsaw puzzles and word search puzzles and loved singing, especially harmonizing with her husband.
She is survived by her children, Larry (Louetta) Grandstaff of Rome City, Ind., Jeanne Spahr of Sturgis, Joan Grandstaff of Sturgis, Timothy (Michele Mancino) Grandstaff of Three Rivers and Kathy (Gary) Cole of Colon; 16 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren; a sister, Barbara (Gary) Lee of Florida; a brother, Bob (Roseanne) DePalma of Battle Creek; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a daughter, Robin Green; a son, William Grandstaff; an infant son, Scott Allen Grandstaff; and a son-in-law, Tony Spahr.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis,is entrusted with the arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mrs. Grandstaff's memory consider , 200 Turwill Lane, suite 6, Kalamazoo, MI 49006.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfunralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Aug. 6, 2019