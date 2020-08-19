1/1
Perry A. Robinson
1958 - 2020
Perry Alan Robinson, age 61, of Sturgis, passed away early Monday morning, Aug. 17, 2020, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.
He was born Oct. 21, 1958, in Sturgis, a son of the late Harry Earl and Cohleen (Price) Robinson.
Perry was a lifelong resident of Sturgis and a graduate of Sturgis High School with the class of 1976.
On Aug. 17, 1996, he married the love of his life, Carol Ann Mecklenburg in Sturgis. She preceded him in death March 8, 2009.
Perry had been employed by Unique Truck Accessories in Sturgis for several years and had worked at Paramount Furniture Company, also in Sturgis.
He was a member of Eagles Lodge #1314 and had participated in bowling and darts leagues for many years. He enjoyed throwing horseshoes and traveling to Michigan International Speedway to attend NASCAR races to have the opportunity to follow his favorite driver, Dale Earnhardt Sr.
He is survived by a sister, Trudy (Gerald) Breiding of LaGrange, Ind.; a brother, Robbie (Rhonda) Robinson of Sturgis; a stepson, Steve Clouse of Sturgis; two step-grandchildren, Stephanie Clouse and Brandon Snell; and two nieces, Nicole Andrews and Corey Worely.
Perry was preceded in death by his parents; a stepdaughter, Sonya Clouse; and a niece, Mary Breiding.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to current conditions with the COVID-19 pandemic, a gathering of family and friends to celebrate and honor the life of Perry Alan Robinson will be held at a later date at Eagles Lodge in Sturgis. Private burial of the ashes will take place at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorial donations would be appreciated to Hackman Family Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 9, Sturgis, MI 49091, to help with expenses.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where we encourage relatives and friends to share memories and leave condolences for the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel
114 S Nottawa St
Sturgis, MI 49091
269-651-2331
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 19, 2020
The Hackman Family and the entire staff extend to you our most heartfelt sympathy.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes
