Peter J. Ziemkowski, age 92, of Colon, and formerly of Calumet City, Ill., passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Alexandria, La.
Peter was born Aug. 15, 1926, to the late Bertha R. (Kaczmarski) and the late Peter J. Ziemkowski. Raised in Calumet City, Ill., by Bertha and her husband, Theodore Zygmunt, he attended Thornton Fractional Township High, but left to join the U.S. Navy during World War II, where he was stationed as a fireman in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
On Sept 18, 1954, he married the love of his life, Helen C. Skrobot, in Hammond, Ind. Their marriage lasted 60 years until Helen's death in 2014. Pete worked as a carman for the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad for 42 years, while he and Helen owned and operated Pete's Tavern for several years in Calumet City, Ill.
In 1993, he and Helen retired to their home on Long Lake in Colon, where they found a very active life in the community. Pete joined Colon Lions Club and could be found at White Cane events or collecting tickets for the shows at the annual Magic Get-Together into his 90s. Pete also tended bar at Colon American Legion for several years. He spent his last several winters in Louisiana with his daughter Linda and enjoyed new friendships and expanded family down there.
He is survived by his daughter, Linda (Thomas) Malo of Alexandria, La.; a son, Peter (Amanda) Ziemkowski of Portage; three grandchildren, Nicole (Jesse) Futrell, Abigail Ziemkowski and Andrea Ziemkowski; a great-grandchild, Olivia Futrell; and a sister Norma Snowdon.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen; and a sister, Dorothy (Bob) Drowns.
The family will receive relatives and friends
2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at Schipper Funeral Home in Colon. A service will take place at
11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Lakeside Cemetery in Colon.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made in memory of Pete either to Colon American Legion Post 454 or Colon Lions Club.
Published in Sturgis Journal on May 22, 2019