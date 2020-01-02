|
Phillip Jerry Eberhard, age 78, of Hudson, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at his home.
He was born June 8, 1941, in Sturgis, a son of Phillip J. and Violet H. (Rubley) Eberhard.
Phil graduated from Colon High School in 1959. He graduated from Central Michigan University with a teaching degree and later eared a Master of Education from Central Michigan University. Phil served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War era. He was very passionate about sports and physical fitness for kids. Phil dedicated 34 years in teaching and coaching, mainly in the Hudson school district. He coached football during the winning streak, boys' and girls' basketball, girls' softball and baseball. Phil started many programs in elementary school, including jump rope program, field days, presidential fitness program and youth basketball. He volunteered many hours in the community with the senior center meals on wheels and his church. Phil was a member of First United Methodist of Hudson, Hillside Serenaders, Town and Country Chorus, Hudson Community Choir and the Hannan-Colvin Post #180 American Legion Honor Guard of Hudson. He enjoyed traveling, visiting and being a professional spectator, especially for his grandchildren. On April 16, 2000, Phil married Becky C. Day in Hudson.
In addition to his wife, Becky, Phil is survived by his children, Lauralynn Bennett of Cypress, Texas, Carrie Sue (Jonathan) Cempura of Waterford and Jacob (Alicia) Eberhard of Hudson; stepdaughters Claudia (Alex) Dennis of Saginaw and Rachel (Jason Tenney) Katke of Jackson; 11 grandchildren, Brandon, Nicholas, Bridget and Natalie Bennett, Anne, Grace and Atom Cempura, David, Logan and Hope Eberhard, James Dennis and Baby Tenney, due in March; his first wife, Coleen D. Parker of Waterford; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Thomas D. Bennett; his parents; a sister, Sara Frisbie; and a brother, Stephen Eberhard.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at First United Methodist Church in Hudson, with Pastor Carol J. Freeland officiating. Military honors will follow by the Hannan-Colvin Post #180 American Legion of Hudson. Cremation will follow. Private interment will take place at a later date at Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation is 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the church and 10 a.m. until time of service Saturday.
Memorials are suggested to Hudson Schools, Press Box Fund or . Arrangements are under the direction of Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson. Condolences and words of comfort may be left at: www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Jan. 3, 2020