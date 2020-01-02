Home

Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc
504 W Main St
Hudson, MI 49247
(517) 448-2941
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Hudson, MI
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Hudson, MI
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Hudson, MI
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Hudson, MI
Phillip J. Eberhard


1941 - 2019
Phillip J. Eberhard Obituary
Phillip Jerry Eberhard, age 78, of Hudson, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at First United Methodist Church in Hudson, with Pastor Carol J. Freeland officiating. Military honors will follow by the Hannan-Colvin Post #180 American Legion of Hudson. Cremation will follow. Private interment will take place at a later date at Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation is 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the church and 10 a.m. until time of service Saturday.

Memorials are suggested to Hudson Schools, Press Box Fund or . Arrangements are under the direction of Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson. Condolences and words of comfort may be left at: www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Jan. 3, 2020
