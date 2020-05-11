Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel
114 S Nottawa St
Sturgis, MI 49091
269-651-2331
Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip Winklepleck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip W. Winklepleck


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phillip W. Winklepleck Obituary
Phillip Warren Winklepleck, age 66, of Sturgis, passed away unexpectedly Thursday afternoon, May 7, 2020, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.
He was born Oct. 21, 1953, in Sturgis, a son of the late Kenneth M. "Wink" and Eva D. (Randall) Winklepleck.
Phil was a lifelong Sturgis resident. On July 3, 1971, he married Kathleen Sperbeck in LaGrange, Ind.
Phil had been employed by Morgan Olson in Sturgis for more than 40 years.
He was a member of Sturgis Church of Christ and Loyal Order of Moose #574. Phil loved ice-fishing, many will miss his skillful BBQ-ing, cooking and smoking of meats and he was a very loyal and avid fan of the Green Bay Packers.
He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife of 48 years, Kathleen; two daughters, Tracy (Bill Long) Oswalt of Mendon and Tia (Austin) Brooks of Sturgis; two sons, Shaun Winklepleck of Grand Haven and Kevin (Melissa) Winklepleck of Paducah, Ky.; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, Kenneth (Karen) Winklepleck of Sturgis; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Michael Winklepleck; and a sister, Nancy Thompson.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to current conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service celebrating and honoring the life of Phillip W. Winklepleck will be held at a later date, to be announced.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with the arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Phil's memory consider , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where we encourage family and friends to leave memories and condolences for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on May 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phillip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -