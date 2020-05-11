|
|
Phillip Warren Winklepleck, age 66, of Sturgis, passed away unexpectedly Thursday afternoon, May 7, 2020, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.
He was born Oct. 21, 1953, in Sturgis, a son of the late Kenneth M. "Wink" and Eva D. (Randall) Winklepleck.
Phil was a lifelong Sturgis resident. On July 3, 1971, he married Kathleen Sperbeck in LaGrange, Ind.
Phil had been employed by Morgan Olson in Sturgis for more than 40 years.
He was a member of Sturgis Church of Christ and Loyal Order of Moose #574. Phil loved ice-fishing, many will miss his skillful BBQ-ing, cooking and smoking of meats and he was a very loyal and avid fan of the Green Bay Packers.
He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife of 48 years, Kathleen; two daughters, Tracy (Bill Long) Oswalt of Mendon and Tia (Austin) Brooks of Sturgis; two sons, Shaun Winklepleck of Grand Haven and Kevin (Melissa) Winklepleck of Paducah, Ky.; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, Kenneth (Karen) Winklepleck of Sturgis; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Michael Winklepleck; and a sister, Nancy Thompson.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to current conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service celebrating and honoring the life of Phillip W. Winklepleck will be held at a later date, to be announced.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with the arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Phil's memory consider , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where we encourage family and friends to leave memories and condolences for the family.
