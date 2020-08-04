1/1
Phillip W. Winklepleck
Phillip Warren Winklepleck, age 66, of Sturgis, passed away May 7, 2020, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.
A memorial service celebrating and honoring his life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Lake James Christian Camp, 1880 W 275 N, Angola, Ind. Due to current conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is required that a face mask be worn at the memorial service.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with arrangements.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where we encourage family and friends to leave memories and condolences for the family.

Published in Sturgis Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel
114 S Nottawa St
Sturgis, MI 49091
269-651-2331
Guest Book sponsored by Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel

August 4, 2020
The Hackman Family and the entire staff extend to you our most heartfelt sympathy.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes
