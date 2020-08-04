Phillip Warren Winklepleck, age 66, of Sturgis, passed away May 7, 2020, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.
A memorial service celebrating and honoring his life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Lake James Christian Camp, 1880 W 275 N, Angola, Ind. Due to current conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is required that a face mask be worn at the memorial service.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with arrangements.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com
, where we encourage family and friends to leave memories and condolences for the family.