Phyllis Ann Fennell, age 91, of Sturgis, passed away Friday evening, Oct. 11, 2019, at Thurston Woods Villa in Sturgis.
She was born March 26, 1928, in Sturgis, a daughter of the late Ellsworth "Mae" and Harriett (Tucker) Combs.
Phyllis was a lifelong resident of Sturgis and a graduate of Sturgis High School with the class of 1946.
On May 28, 1952, she married Robert S. Fennell in Sturgis. He preceded her in death Feb. 17, 2010.
Phyllis retired from First National Bank, which became Ameritrust Bank, then KeyBank in Sturgis following 24 years of dedicated service in the bookkeeping department. Prior to joining the bank, she had worked at Sturgis Posture Chair Company in Sturgis.
She was active with Commission on Aging, loved animals, especially dogs, and enjoyed playing euchre, bingo, crocheting and going out for dinner with family and friends. Phyllis truly enjoyed living at Thurston Woods, where she always was made to feel like she was part of one big family.
She is survived by a daughter, Judy Benton and Richard Laughry of Sturgis; a grandson, Brian Robert Benton of Sturgis; three step-grandchildren, Troy Lee (Bettie) Benton, Charles Evan (Megan) Benton and Christy Elaine Benton; two step-great-grandchildren; a niece; and several nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a sister, Betty Snook; an infant brother, Max Combs; and son-in-law Charles E. Benton in May 2018.
According to her wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends and relatives noon-1 p.m. Thursday at Rosenberg Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 807 E. Chicago Road, Sturgis.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Phyllis A. Fennell will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, immediately following visitation, at the funeral home, with Pastor Glenn Russell officiating.
The family suggests memorial donations be directed to Thurston Woods Village. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
Norman F. Pagels, age 90, of Sturgis, passed away Monday evening, Oct. 14, 2019, at Borgess Medical Center in Kalamazoo.
Arrangements will be announced by Hackman Family Funeral Home in Sturgis.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Oct. 16, 2019