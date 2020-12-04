1/
Phyllis J. Shuey
1949 - 2020
Phyllis June Shuey, age 71, of Centreville, passed away early Wednesday morning, Dec. 2, 2020, at Fairview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Centreville.
She was born April 22, 1949, in Three Rivers, a daughter of the late Henry and Jeanette M. (Bender) Shuey.
Phyllis was a lifelong resident of St. Joseph County.
She was a homemaker and enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, collecting penguins, shopping with her daughter and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Phyllis is survived by her daughter Jo-Ann (Christopher) LaCourse of Sturgis; grandson Daniel Foghino of Grand Rapids; granddaughters Heather Mason of Battle Creek and Angelina Foghino of Springfield; and a brother: Charles Shuey of Edwardsburg.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. No services are planned at this time.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with arrangements.
Memorial donations would be appreciated to the family, c/o Jo-Ann LaCrouse, 128 S. Nottawa St., #304, Sturgis, MI 49091.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where relatives and friends may share memories and leave condolences for the family.

Published in Sturgis Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
December 4, 2020
The Hackman Family and the entire staff extend to you our most heartfelt sympathy.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes
