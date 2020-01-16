|
Phyllis Jean Winston, age 78, of Colon, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.
Phyllis was born June 17, 1941, in Coldwater, a daughter of the late James and Ruth (Bergman) Dery.
Phyllis graduated from Coldwater High School with the class of 1959. She continued her education at Western Michigan University, where she obtained a bachelor's degree in teaching. Phyllis went on to teach at Colon Community Schools for 35 years, eventually retiring from there.
On July 1, 1961, Phyllis married Gus Winston in Coldwater.
Phyllis is survived by her husband, Gus Winston of Colon; a son, Gus "Rusty" (Tammy) Winston III of Bronson; a daughter, Krista (Dave) Jourdan-Graham of Marcellus; four grandchildren, Gus "Ross" (Ashley) Winston IV, Heather (Reuben) Burnside, Clinton Winston and Kevin (Cari) Jourdan; and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Norman Dery; and a sister, Ruth Dorothea Tholen.
Following the family's wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will receive relatives and friends 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Schipper Funeral Home in Colon, where a memorial service takes place at 6 p.m. The Rev. David J. Farrell will officiate.
If desired, memorials may be made either to Colon Rescue Squad or American Diabetes Association. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Jan. 17, 2020