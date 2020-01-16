Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schipper Funeral Home Ltd
308 S Blackstone Ave
Colon, MI 49040
(269) 432-3325
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Winston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis J. Winston


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis J. Winston Obituary
Phyllis Jean Winston, age 78, of Colon, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.
Phyllis was born June 17, 1941, in Coldwater, a daughter of the late James and Ruth (Bergman) Dery.
Phyllis graduated from Coldwater High School with the class of 1959. She continued her education at Western Michigan University, where she obtained a bachelor's degree in teaching. Phyllis went on to teach at Colon Community Schools for 35 years, eventually retiring from there.
On July 1, 1961, Phyllis married Gus Winston in Coldwater.
Phyllis is survived by her husband, Gus Winston of Colon; a son, Gus "Rusty" (Tammy) Winston III of Bronson; a daughter, Krista (Dave) Jourdan-Graham of Marcellus; four grandchildren, Gus "Ross" (Ashley) Winston IV, Heather (Reuben) Burnside, Clinton Winston and Kevin (Cari) Jourdan; and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Norman Dery; and a sister, Ruth Dorothea Tholen.
Following the family's wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will receive relatives and friends 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Schipper Funeral Home in Colon, where a memorial service takes place at 6 p.m. The Rev. David J. Farrell will officiate.
If desired, memorials may be made either to Colon Rescue Squad or American Diabetes Association. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -