Ralph Duane Adams, age 85, of Sturgis, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at his home.
He was born April 24, 1934, in LaGrange, Ind., only child of Ora Raymond and Thelma (August) Adams.
Ralph resided most of his life in Sturgis. His early life was spent in Howe, Ind. He was a graduate of Lima High School with the class of 1952.
On April 25, 1952, he married Shirley Mae Notestine in LaGrange, Ind. She died May 5, 2018.
Ralph retired from American Axle in Three Rivers following over 20 years of dedicated employment. He also had worked at Formed Tubes and the Bound Brook Company, both in Sturgis.
He was a member of First Baptist Church in Sturgis and a fan of NASCAR, the Detroit Tigers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Ralph enjoyed camping, traveling to the Mackinac Bridge and repairing most anything. Ralph was happiest when he was surrounded by his family. He truly loved time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and always could be counted on to be in attendance at their many activities.
He is survived by two sons, Douglas Adams of Sturgis and Tracy Adams of Middlebury, Ind.; 13 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and three sons, Duane, Charles and Bruce Adams.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. Thursday at the Rosenberg Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 807 E. Chicago Road, Sturgis. A memorial service celebrating the life of Ralph Duane Adams will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. A graveside committal of Ralph and Shirley Adams will follow the service at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mr. Adams memory consider the charity of one's own choice.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Jan. 3, 2020