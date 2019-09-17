|
|
Ralph E. Parham, age 96, of Venice, Fla., and a former longtime resident of Howe, Ind., passed away Saturday morning, Sept. 14, 2019, at Venice Hospice House in Venice.
He was born July 11, 1923, in Billings, Mont., a son of the late Lyle H. and Nora E. (Brown) Parham.
Ralph resided in Florida since 2015. Prior to moving to Florida, he lived in Howe for 52 years.
On Feb. 28, 1954, he married Dorothy J. Hawk at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sturgis. She preceded him in death March 15, 2007.
Ralph retired from Ross Laboratories in Sturgis following 18½ years of dedicated employment. He also had worked as a heavy-equipment operated on the pipeline for three years.
Ralph was proud to have served his country in the U.S. Army Air Corp during World War II in the Mediterranean Theatre, earning the rank of Technical Sergeant. He was a member of American Legion and past member of VFW. Ralph attended First Church of God in LaGrange, Ind., and he enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling and for many years participated in league bowling.
He is survived by a son, Craig (Patricia) Parham of LaGrange, Ind.; three grandchildren, Tim (Dawn) Parham of Carmel, Ind., Jeff (Theresa) Parham of LaGrange, Ind., and Melinda (Robert) West of LaGrange, Ind.; nine great-grandchildren; special longtime friend Ellen Beth Freeland; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; two sisters, Rosemond Godden and Gladys Parham; and two brothers, Marion "Monk" Parham and Paul Parham.
The family will receive friends 4-5:30 p.m. Sunday at Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis. Funeral services celebrating the life of Ralph E. Parham will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday at First Church of God in LaGrange, Ind. Pastor Ben Stuckey will officiate. A graveside committal will follow the service at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis. Full military honors will be conferred by Capt. John K. Kelley VFW Post #1355 and the U.S. Army Honor Guard.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mr. Parham's memory consider First Church of God, 777 N. Detroit St., LaGrange, IN 46761.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Sept. 18, 2019