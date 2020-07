Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Ralph's life story with friends and family

Share Ralph's life story with friends and family

Ralph Gaylord Troyer, age 91, of Burr Oak, Mich., passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at The Birches in Leonidas, Mich.



A memorial service is planned for Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Calvary Chapel in Sturgis, Michigan.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store