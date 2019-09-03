|
|
Ralph Wallace Harker age 61 of LaGrange, Ind., passed away Monday morning Sept., 2, 2019, at his home.
He was born June 27, 1958 in Sturgis, Michigan son of the late Willard W. and Barbara J. (Backman) Harker.
Ralph resided in the LaGrange area for the past 28 years. His early life was lived in the Sturgis and Nottawa, Michigan area.
On August 21, 1993 he married Annie Shaffer in Sturgis.
Ralph was a master welder by trade. He was a member of Chris Cares and enjoyed watching professional wrestling, attending car shows and all forms of racing. Ralph seemed to be always tinkering and considered instructions and directions to be needed by others. Ralph's greatest joy and pride in life was his family.
He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife Annie; three daughters: Melissa (Mike) McCann of Centreville, MI, Caressa (Lincoln) Thompson of Topeka, IN and Marcie Cleveland of Howe, IN; one son: Chris (Aimee) Harker of Nottawa, MI; seven grandchildren: Tyler Luck, Haylee Luck, Alissa Luck, Lex Thompson. Hope, Hendrix Fisher and Corena Vantrease; one sister: Sharon Harker of Middlebury, IN; three brothers: Joe (Tammy) Harker of Hammond, LA, George Harker of Bronson, MI and John (Angie) Harker of Sturgis, MI; sister-in-law: Carol Harker of Shipshewana, IN and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother: William Harker.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 P.M. Thursday at the Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, MI 49091, 269-651-2331 and one hour prior to the funeral service which will begin at 11:00 A.M. Friday at the funeral home. Pastor Ross Gerber will officiate. Cremation will follow the services.
Memorial donations would be appreciated to the family c/o: Annie Harker, 904 Meadowbrook Lane, LaGrange, IN 46761.
The obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Sept. 4, 2019