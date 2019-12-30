|
Randall Lee Yoder age 62 of Burr Oak, Michigan passed away unexpectedly Saturday, December 28, 2019 at his home.
He was born November 5, 1957 in Sturgis, Michigan son of the late William Henry and Freida Fern (Casner) Yoder.
Randy was a lifelong resident of Burr Oak and a graduate of Burr Oak High School with the class of 1975. While at Burr Oak High School he excelled in athletics lettering in baseball and track.
Randy had been employed by Midwest Tool and Cutlery in Sturgis for over 20 years. He had also worked at Morgan Olson, Sturgis Newport Business Forms and American Charm Cabinets.
He was a longtime member of the First Church of God and now a member of the Community Bible Church in Sturgis.
Randy had a true love and appreciation for the outdoors. Two of his favorite activities were fishing and mushroom hunting. In his younger years he was involved in 4-H. Randy could always be counted on for building the morning fire.
He is survived by two sons: Daryn (Christine Rushford) Yoder of Sturgis and Timothy Yoder of Sturgis; grandchildren: Madison and Hunter Jace; two brothers: William Yoder of Burr Oak and Dennis (Sue) Yoder of Sturgis; three nieces: Fawn (Doug) Smith of Burr Oak, Terri (her fiancée Danny Diefenthaler) Yoder and Sarah Yoder both of Sturgis; nephew: Scott Grandstaff; one great nephew and two great nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister: Vicki Lynn Boyle.
In accordance with his wishes cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends from 3:00-5:00P.M. Friday at the Community Bible Church, 223 N. Maple Street in Sturgis where a memorial service celebrating the life of Randall Lee Yoder will begin at 5:00 P.M. Friday. Pastor Steve Wisler will officiate. Private burial of the ashes will take place at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis at a later date.
The Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with the arrangements.
The obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Dec. 31, 2019