Randall Terry Caba, age 65, of Sturgis, passed away Thursday evening, April 4, 2019, at his home, following a long, hard-fought battle with lung cancer.
He was born Nov. 14, 1953, in Trenton, a son of the late Jim and Patricia (Foley) Caba.
On Nov. 29, 2005, he married Betty Sunday in Ionia.
Most of Randy's working life was in sales for Roto Molding. For several years, he owned and operated Roto Molding Inc. in Sturgis.
He was a graduate of Carlson High School in Gibraltar, where he excelled in football and track.
Randy enjoyed traveling; time spent with family and friends; and loved his home on the river, which he often referred to as the home with a million-dollar view.
He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife, Betty; a daughter, Mandi (Rob Grignon) Caba of Fort Worth, Texas; a son, Mason (Megan Haynes) Caba of Mishawaka, Ind.; grandchildren Addelynn and Dominick; a sister, Jeri Vig of Cynthiana, Ky.; a brother, Mick (Linda) Caba of Georgetown, Ky.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Patrick Caba and Kevin Caba.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. Friday at Sturgis Evangelical Church.. A memorial service celebrating the life of Randall T. Caba will begin at 11 Friday at the church. The Rev. Rodger Moyer will officiate.
Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorial donations would be appreciated to Great Lakes Caring Hospice, 6120 Stadium Drive, #100, Kalamazoo, MI 49009.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
