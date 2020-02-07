|
Randoll Duke Johnson, age 82, of Burr Oak, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at his home.
He was born Feb. 11, 1937, in Tennessee, a son of the late Lodge and Lucy (Merrill) Johnson.
Randy resided in Burr Oak since 1999, coming from Chicago. On May 27, 1958, he married Beverly Jean Roebke in Chicago.
He was a machinist by trade and had been employed by U-Haul, Bodean Company and J&A Car Wash, all in Chicago.
He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Burr Oak.
Randy enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing cards.
He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife of 61 years, Beverly Jean; three daughters, Debbie Shive of Des Plaines, Ill., Loretta Matsumoto of Crystal Lake, Ill., and Tammy Buchta of Beach Park, Ill.; three sons, Raymond Johnson of Lake in the Hills, Ill., Randoll Johnson Jr. of Indiana and Roger Johnson of Three Rivers; 17 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a brother, Dale Johnson; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Beverly Albright; three sisters; and two brothers.
In accordance with family wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends noon-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, St. John's Lutheran Church in Burr Oak. A memorial services celebrating the life of Randoll D. Johnson will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at the church. The Rev. Kurt Kuhlmann will officiate.
Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorial donations would be appreciated to the family, c/o Beverly Johnson, 67890 Sweet Lake Road, Sturgis, MI 49091.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Feb. 8, 2020