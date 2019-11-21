|
|
Randy Allen Travis, age 71, of Centreville, passed away early Wednesday morning, Nov. 20, 2019, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.
He was born Sept. 2, 1948, in Whittemore, a son of the late Alvin C. and Betty (Manning) Travis.
Randy resided in the Bronson, Sturgis and Centreville area since 1997, coming from National City.
He had been employed by Bronson Precision Speed in Bronson and worked in the drywall industry for several years.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Randy was a decorated soldier, serving in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War earning the rank of SP/4. Randy received many awards and commendations including Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device 1960, Purple Heart and the Bronze Star Medal, which is awarded to members of the U.S. Armed Forces for heroic achievement, heroic service, meritorious achievement or meritorious service in a combat zone.
He is survived by his sister, Connie Ott of Mio; a daughter, Vanassa Ouimet of Wichita Falls, Texas; a granddaughter, Briana Malpica; two grandchildren, Alwyn and Ayven; longtime companion Sharon Ashbrook of Centreville; her children, Paula (Tim) Swan of Burr Oak, Thomas Ashbrook of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Steven (Vicki) Ashbrook of Walkerville; their children, Terrence (Rachel) Swan, Trey Ashbrook, Abigail Ashbrook. Trent German, Matthew Ashbrook, Aaron Ashbrook and Izybelle Ashbrook; their children, Dom, Annamea, Anastasia and Sophia; a half-brother, David Travis of Fairview' and several stepbrothers, stepsisters and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepmother, Judy Travis; and a brother-in-law, Gene Ott.
The family will receive friends 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Rosenberg Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 807 E. Chicago Road, Sturgis. Full military honors will be conferred at 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home by Capt. John J. Kelley Post 1355 VFW and the U.S. Army Honor Guard. In accordance with Randy's wishes, cremation will follow military honors.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be directed to American Legion Post #170, 59990 S. Main St, Three Rivers, MI 49093; or Three Rivers Health Hospice, 711 S. Health Parkway, Three Rivers, MI 49093.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Nov. 22, 2019