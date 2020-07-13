Randy Lamar Waite age 61 of Sturgis, Michigan passed away Saturday July 11, 2020 at the Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
He was born January 10, 1959 in Sturgis, Michigan son of the late Garnet and Myrtle (Draper) Waite.
Randy was a talented tree trimmer by trade, working for several area tree trimming companies.
He is survived by one sister: Carol M. Wilbur of White Pigeon; three brothers: G. Gene (Ellen) Waite, Jr. and Ronald (Mable) Waite both of Sturgis and Ralph (Betsy) Waite of Three Rivers; best friend: Jan White of Sturgis and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded by his parents and brother-in-law: Harry Wilbur.
In accordance with his wishes cremation has taken place. Private family services will be held at a later date.
The Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with the arrangements.
The obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com
where we encourage relatives and friends to share memories and leave condolences for the family.