Randy W. Kunkle, 62, of Howe, Ind., died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Goshen Hospital in Goshen, Ind.
Visitation will take place 2-5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Marion Christian Fellowship, 5460N 450W, Shipshewana, Ind. A celebration of Randy's life will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at the church. Burial will take place privately at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange, Ind. The family requests that, in honor of Rand,y you wear Notre Dame attire. Masks and social-distancing are required at all times while at visitation and celebration of life services.
