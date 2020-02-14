|
Raymond C. Miller, 74, of Centreville, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Feb. 13, 2020, after a prolonged illness.
He was born May 8, 1945, in Centreville, a son of the late Crist and Iva (Hochstedler) Miller.
He was noted for his generous hospitality toward his family and friends. He was known as "Uncle Ray" to everyone who knew him.
He is survived by Mary, Lonnie, Wilma, Leona, Vera, Clara, Lila, Monroe, Albert, Emma Sue and Eldon. He is proceeded in death by Viola.
Services will be held at Schipper Funeral Home. Viewing is 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, and a funeral service is at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Nottawa Cemetery.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Feb. 15, 2020