Rebecca Jean Davis, age 77,of Sturgis, passed away Friday morning, June 28, 2019, at her home.
She was born June 19, 1942, in Auburn, Ind., a daughter of the late Robert and Dorothy (Carper) Payton.
Becky resided in Sturgis since 1958, coming from Bronson.
On June 5, 1965, she married Kenneth L. Davis in Stroh, Ind. He died Nov. 12, 2018.
Becky retired from Owens Illinois in Constantine following 15 years of dedicated employment. She also had been employed by Frye Copy Systems in Sturgis and Dorr Products in Burr Oak.
She was an avid reader, enjoyed gambling and going to casinos and loved motorcycle touring with her husband.
She is survived by a daughter, Lisa Marie (Lenny) Nickell of Sturgis; a son, Larry Davis of Sturgis; four grandchildren, Destiny Caley, Melina (Keith) Baird, Jennifer (Michael) Muncy and Chris Walker; three great-grandchildren, Ryder, Damean and Ethan; a sister, Barbara Browning of Mendon; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son,Michael LeRoy Davis; and a brother, David Payton.
In accordance with their wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial graveside service and burial of ashes of Rebecca J. Davis and Kenneth L. Davis will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Burr Oak Cemetery in Burr Oak. Full military honors for Kenneth Davis will be conferred by Capt. John Kelley Post #1355 VFW and the U.S. Army Honor Guard.
The Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, is entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flower, Becky's wishes were memorial donations be directed to Hope House Recovery Home, 131 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, MI 49091.
Herobituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on July 2, 2019