Rebecca L. Back, 63, of Centreville, passed away Sept. 14, 2020, at her home.
Becky was born Oct. 13, 1956, in Midland, a daughter of Ronald Rowe Sr. and Irene Waid. She graduated from Sturgis High School in 1975. On Nov. 21, 1987, she married Larry Back in Sturgis. He preceded her in death Aug. 22, 2015. Becky retired from Dometic after 20-plus years of employment. She enjoyed sewing, crafting and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving are her sons Jay (Melissa) Back of Three Rivers and Cody (Stacie) Back of White Pigeon; grandchildren Travis, Savannah, Wyatt, Arianna and McKinlee; siblings Ronald (Brenda) Rowe Jr., Michelle (Dennis) Brock, Debbie Billington, Roger (Martha) Rowe, Carla (Robert) Porter and Greg (Janet) Rowe, all of Sturgis; several nieces and nephews; and roommate and longtime friend Laura Caldwell of Centreville.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Relatives and friends will be received 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17 at Eley Funeral Home, Centreville. Masks are required and social-distancing guidelines will be enforced. Cremation will then take place and private family services will be held at a later date.
Donations may be given to the funeral home to help the family with expenses. Online messages may be left for the family at www.eleyfuneralhomes.com.