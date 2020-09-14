1/1
Rebecca L. Back
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rebecca's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rebecca L. Back, 63, of Centreville, passed away Sept. 14, 2020, at her home.
Becky was born Oct. 13, 1956, in Midland, a daughter of Ronald Rowe Sr. and Irene Waid. She graduated from Sturgis High School in 1975. On Nov. 21, 1987, she married Larry Back in Sturgis. He preceded her in death Aug. 22, 2015. Becky retired from Dometic after 20-plus years of employment. She enjoyed sewing, crafting and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving are her sons Jay (Melissa) Back of Three Rivers and Cody (Stacie) Back of White Pigeon; grandchildren Travis, Savannah, Wyatt, Arianna and McKinlee; siblings Ronald (Brenda) Rowe Jr., Michelle (Dennis) Brock, Debbie Billington, Roger (Martha) Rowe, Carla (Robert) Porter and Greg (Janet) Rowe, all of Sturgis; several nieces and nephews; and roommate and longtime friend Laura Caldwell of Centreville.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Relatives and friends will be received 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17 at Eley Funeral Home, Centreville. Masks are required and social-distancing guidelines will be enforced. Cremation will then take place and private family services will be held at a later date.
Donations may be given to the funeral home to help the family with expenses. Online messages may be left for the family at www.eleyfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Eley Funeral Homes, Inc. - Centreville
Send Flowers
SEP
17
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Eley Funeral Homes, Inc. - Centreville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eley Funeral Homes, Inc. - Centreville
235 West Burr Oak Street
Centreville, MI 49032
(269) 467-4115
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eley Funeral Homes, Inc. - Centreville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved