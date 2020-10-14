1/1
Rebecca S. Jackson
1976 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rebecca's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rebecca Sue Jackson, age 44, of Three Rivers, died unexpectedly Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at the Three Rivers Health emergency room.
She was born March 8, 1976, in Sturgis, and was the adopted daughter of Robert L. and Betty L. (Watts) McClish. She graduated from Colon High School in 1995 and attended Glen Oaks Community College. She met her future husband at a friend's wedding in 1996. Becky married Dennis Carl Jackson on July 31, 1999, in Mendon, and they have made their home in Three Rivers. She was a volunteer 4-H leader. She enjoyed travels to the family cabin at Wolf Lake near Baldwin. She decorated her kitchen with sunflowers and purchased a car in her favorite color, purple.
Becky is survived by her husband, Dennis; two children, Christopher Jackson and his partner, Robbie Allen of Kalamazoo, and daughter, Allison, still at home; her mother, Betty McClish of Leonidas; her birth mother, Barbara (Miller) Clouse; in-laws Rick and Phyllis Jackson of Mendon; a sister-in-law, Deb (Roger) Brand of Grand Haven; nephews Devin and Nathan Brand; and niece Hailey Olson and her three children. She was preceded in death by her father, Bob McClish.
The family will receive friends 5-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at Eickhoff Funeral Home in Mendon. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Mendon United Methodist Church, with Pastor Carl Litchfield officiating. Burial will follow in Beard Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be observed at all times. Memorial contributions will be directed to the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.eickhofffuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Eickhoff Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
OCT
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Mendon United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eickhoff Funeral Home Inc
311 W Main St
Mendon, MI 49072
(269) 496-2115
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eickhoff Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved