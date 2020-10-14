Rebecca Sue Jackson, age 44, of Three Rivers, died unexpectedly Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at the Three Rivers Health emergency room.
She was born March 8, 1976, in Sturgis, and was the adopted daughter of Robert L. and Betty L. (Watts) McClish. She graduated from Colon High School in 1995 and attended Glen Oaks Community College. She met her future husband at a friend's wedding in 1996. Becky married Dennis Carl Jackson on July 31, 1999, in Mendon, and they have made their home in Three Rivers. She was a volunteer 4-H leader. She enjoyed travels to the family cabin at Wolf Lake near Baldwin. She decorated her kitchen with sunflowers and purchased a car in her favorite color, purple.
Becky is survived by her husband, Dennis; two children, Christopher Jackson and his partner, Robbie Allen of Kalamazoo, and daughter, Allison, still at home; her mother, Betty McClish of Leonidas; her birth mother, Barbara (Miller) Clouse; in-laws Rick and Phyllis Jackson of Mendon; a sister-in-law, Deb (Roger) Brand of Grand Haven; nephews Devin and Nathan Brand; and niece Hailey Olson and her three children. She was preceded in death by her father, Bob McClish.
The family will receive friends 5-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at Eickhoff Funeral Home in Mendon. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Mendon United Methodist Church, with Pastor Carl Litchfield officiating. Burial will follow in Beard Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be observed at all times. Memorial contributions will be directed to the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.eickhofffuneralhome.com