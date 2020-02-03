|
|
The Reverend Floyd A. Kunce, age 86, of Sturgis, passed away peacefully Jan. 31, 2020, at his home, surrounded by family.
He was born Jan. 25, 1934, in Elkhart, Ind., a son of Helen and Ivan Kunce. On April 22, 1978, he married his beloved wife, Mary Kay at St. John's Episcopal Church.
Floyd resided in Sturgis most of his life, with the exception of a time of employment in Northern Indiana early in his career. He graduated from Sturgis High School in 1952, served two years in the Army, and graduated from Tri State University in 1960 with a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering.
Floyd was employed for 40 years at Burr Oak Tool and Gauge, serving as vice president of Oak Products until 2003.
Outside of his wife and family, his greatest love was serving the parishioners of St. John's Episcopal Church. He served on the Vestry for several years and later was elected Senior Warden.
On June 10, 2006, he became an ordained deacon in the Episcopal Church, fulfilling a life-long call to serve people through ministry.
As an active member in his community, he was one of the founders and served on the board of Arch Workshop, was a Boy Scouts leader for seven years and served on the Sturgis Hospital board for 26 years, including the finance committee and the Hospital Foundation. In addition, he served as a chaplain at Sturgis Hospital, where he was able to minister to patients.
In his leisure, Floyd could be found spending time with family and friends, doing yard work and home projects, traveling and restoring his 1947 Plymouth convertible.
Floyd is survived by his wife of 40 years, Mary Kay: children Vicky Kunce, Scott Swihart, Christina (Kyle) Dury, Steve (Lisa) Swihart, David (Marty) Kunce and Cathy (Kurt) Stevens; grandchildren Natasha Lehman, Cameron Bowman, McLaine (Andrew) Mast, Craig Bowman, Shelby Jones, Kaitlyn (Jason) Dodge, Mikayla Kunce, Dylan Kunce, Becca Stevens, Nathaniel Dury, Grayson Swihart, Andy Stevens, Will Swihart and Jackson Swihart; four great-grandchildren; and his brother, Donald (Marietta) Kunce.
Floyd is preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Ivan Kunce; and his sister, Shirley Walters.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends and family 5-8 p.m. Friday at the Great Hall of St. John's Episcopal Church in Sturgis. A memorial Requiem Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. John's Episcopal Church. The Rev. Father James Lively will officiate.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorial donations would be appreciated to St. John's Episcopal Church, 110 S. Clay St., Sturgis, MI 49091.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Feb. 4, 2020