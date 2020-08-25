1/1
Rex D. Kershner
Rex Dean Kershner, age 84, of White Pigeon, passed away Sunday night, August 23, 2020, at Coldwater Regional Hospital.

Rex was born July 20,1936, at Constantine Hospital, a son of the late George Kershner and Hazel (Busick) Kershner. He was a proud graduate of White Pigeon High School in 1954. Rex enlisted and served in the US Navy SeaBees from 1954-1957. He worked for the White Pigeon Paper Mill from 1957 until his retirement in 1998. After retirement he enjoyed working at Farrand Funeral Home as assistant to the funeral director.

He is survived by his lovely wife of 64 years, Laura (Stenhouse) Kershner; his children Alan (Donna) Kershner, Melinda Kershner Bagnall, Serena (Mike) Gay; Five grandchildren, Daniel, Nicolette, Stephany, Sydney, and Abby; two great-grandchildren, Robbie and Audrey; many nieces and nephews; and countless family friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Randall Kershner; and a brother, Kenneth Kershner.

Rex was deeply proud of his family. He would brag about his children and grandchildren to anyone who would listen. He was especially proud to have a daughter (Serena) and granddaughter (Sydney) graduate from the University of Michigan. Go Blue! He enjoyed golfing, traveling, fishing, lawn mowing, going to theater performances and SeaBees Reunions, and spending time with his family. He was a fierce supporter of labor unions and progress for our nation. He was a member of the American Legion, taking special care of their lawn, and marched in the White Pigeon Memorial Day parade for many years. During the last year of his life he took up painting and created nearly twenty paint by number masterpieces that are now treasured by his family and friends.

The family asks that donations be made to the White Pigeon Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 27, 5-8pm, at Farrand Funeral Home in White Pigeon. The funeral will be held on Friday, August 28, at 11am, at the Presbyterian Church in White Pigeon. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no more than 10 people are allowed in the funeral home at a time, and masks are required.

Published in Sturgis Journal from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
August 25, 2020
I’m so sorry for you and your families loss, Laura.. sending my thoughts and prayers!
Deb Hart
Friend
