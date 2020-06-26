Rex Winfield Samuels age 57 of Sturgis, Michigan passed away Thursday evening June 25, 2020 at Rose Arbor Hospice in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
He was born October 31, 1962 in Sturgis, Michigan son of the late Clifford Vincent and Dorothy M. (Prestidge) Samuels.
Rex grew up in Sturgis and graduated from Sturgis High School with the class of 1981 and furthered his education at Glen Oaks Community College.
He was married for 25 years to Donna (Merkle) Miller of Sturgis from 1984-2009 and had four children together.
Rex held multiple jobs in the Sturgis area. He enjoyed being with family and friends, bowling and was a big fan of NASCAR, his favorite driver was Kyle Bush.
He is survived by his four children: Josh (Jessica) Samuels of Portage, Amanda (Jeremy) Bailey of Sturgis, Jeremy (Laura) Samuels of Grand Blanc and Marissa (Matt) Hasbrouck of California; four grandchildren: Hannah, Parker, Aiden and Olivia; two brothers: Byron (Pamela) Samuels of White Pigeon and Larry (Sue) Samuels of Edwardsburg and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friend from 2:00-5:00 P.M. Sunday at the Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, MI 49091, 269-651-2331. Due to COVID-19 restrictions there are only 10 people allowed in the funeral home at any one time and funeral home policy is all visitors and family members are required to wear a mask. Private family services will be held. In accordance with his wishes cremation will follow the service and private burial of the ashes will take place at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis at a later date.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Rex's memory consider the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
The obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com where we encourage relatives and friends to leave memories and condolences for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.