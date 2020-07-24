1/
Richard A. Meyer
Richard A. Meyer passed away May 25, 2020, at the age of 89.
He lived in the Toledo, Ohio, area most of his life, but had been coming to Colon since he was a baby to the family cottage. He and his wife Betty had four children. They had 15 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his daughters Tammy Bowers and Trudy Meyer and his son Todd Meyer. He and his wife Betty moved to Colon in 1996 after he turned the cottage into their home. He was very involved with the Colon community and Colon United Methodist Church. He was a member of Colon Kiwanis Club. He also was with the Masonic group. He started Colon Caring Kitchen. We was Colon's Citizen of the Year in 2012.
There will be a memorial service for Richard (Dick) at 11 a.m. Aug. 1 at his home on Goodrich Lake.


Published in Sturgis Journal from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Memorial service
11:00 AM
his home on Goodrich Lake
