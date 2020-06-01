Richard A. "Dick" Schaeffer, 88, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his children, on May 29, 2020.

Dick was born Feb. 4, 1932, in Sturgis, to Harold A. and Kathryn (née Bassett) Schaeffer. His parents' only and beloved child, Dick was raised on the family farm in White Pigeon, which was purchased by his grandfather, Daniel Erastus Schaeffer, in 1901.

He graduated from White Pigeon High School in 1950 and briefly attended the University of Michigan on a football scholarship. Upon returning to White Pigeon, he took over operation of the family farm and worked at White Pigeon Paper Mill before starting a 25-plus-year career with State Farm Insurance. He was a natural salesman, with a competitive spirit and out-going, friendly charisma. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, an occasional golfer and a lifelong fan of the Chicago Cubs.

Throughout his life, Dick prided himself on being a home-grown White Pigeon boy. He was an ardent supporter of the local community and, for 55 years, he served as referee for numerous high school sports throughout St. Joseph County, including football, basketball, baseball and volleyball. Ever sociable and always ready for a good time, Dick enjoyed a life surrounded by family and friends in the community he loved. He will be remembered fondly as a fun-loving flirt, an unapologetic slickster, and a bullheaded man with the softest of hearts.

Dick is survived by three children, Richard W. (Karen) Schaeffer of Rockville, Md., Michael (Cindy) Schaeffer of White Pigeon and Theresa Schaeffer of Newberry; three stepchildren, Lynne (Brian) Keepers, Lloyd (Patricia) Littlefield and Carolyn (Randy) Littlefield; and eight grandchildren. His 17th great-grandchild is due to be born in September.

He is predeceased by his wife, Sandra (née Reed); his first wife, Mary (née Meert); and three infant children, Patricia, Jo Anne and John.

Visitation will be held 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Farrand Funeral Home in White Pigeon. A family service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church in White Pigeon. Please observe COVID-19 restrictions and safety practices at the funeral home and church. Due to the current travel and health restrictions, the family will host a larger celebration of his life later this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church in White Pigeon.





