Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel
114 S Nottawa St
Sturgis, MI 49091
269-651-2331
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Detloff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard C. Detloff


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard C. Detloff Obituary
Richard Carl Detloff, 68, formerly of Sturgis, passed away peacefully April 6, 2019.
He was born April 27, 1950, in Mishawaka, Ind., to Carl and Rose Detloff.
Richard grew up in Sturgis, where as a youth he played baseball and basketball and attended Trinity Lutheran Church.
Following graduation from Sturgis High School, he attended Michigan State University before moving to Ohio and then to San Clemente, Calif., where he lived for many years.
An inveterate bridge player, Richard also was skilled at pool and competed in a number of tournaments. He avidly followed college and professional sports, particularly the Michigan State Spartans (Go Green!).
Richard is survived by as sister, Carol Detloff Cole (Dallas); a nephew, Peter (Jenny) Cole; a niece, Lori Cole Dowles (Greg); a great-niece Cate Rose Dowles; and great-nephews Cole Dowles and Alexander and Levi Cole.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 17, at Sturgis Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Calvin J. Kolzow officiating.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis.
His obituary also is at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel
Download Now