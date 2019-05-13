|
Richard Carl Detloff, 68, formerly of Sturgis, passed away peacefully April 6, 2019.
He was born April 27, 1950, in Mishawaka, Ind., to Carl and Rose Detloff.
Richard grew up in Sturgis, where as a youth he played baseball and basketball and attended Trinity Lutheran Church.
Following graduation from Sturgis High School, he attended Michigan State University before moving to Ohio and then to San Clemente, Calif., where he lived for many years.
An inveterate bridge player, Richard also was skilled at pool and competed in a number of tournaments. He avidly followed college and professional sports, particularly the Michigan State Spartans (Go Green!).
Richard is survived by as sister, Carol Detloff Cole (Dallas); a nephew, Peter (Jenny) Cole; a niece, Lori Cole Dowles (Greg); a great-niece Cate Rose Dowles; and great-nephews Cole Dowles and Alexander and Levi Cole.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 17, at Sturgis Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Calvin J. Kolzow officiating.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis.
His obituary also is at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Sturgis Journal on May 14, 2019