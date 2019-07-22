|
Richard "Dick" Cripe, 87, of Centreville, passed away July 22, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Dick was born April 12, 1932, in Youngstown, Ohio., a son of Glen "Dutch" and Bess (Beaty) Cripe.
He graduated in 1950 from Morgan Park High School in Chicago and received a master's degree in counseling and industrial arts from Western Michigan University. Dick served in the U.S. Army. On Nov. 26, 1960, he married Doris Jane Phillips in Dowagiac. She preceded him in death July 9, 2002.
Dick was employed by Centreville schools from 1958 to 1968 as an industrial arts teacher. He was instrumental in the establishment of Glen Oaks Community College in 1968 and was an original faculty member, serving as counselor and professor of psychology and education until his retirement in 1992. Dick received the honor of professor emeritus of Glen Oaks.
Dick was an active member of Centreville United Methodist Church, both locally and at the district level. He served on many committees, was a lay speaker, Stephen minister, youth leader and camp counselor. He spent many hours restoring Nottawa Stone School, serving as curator for 40 years. Dick will always be remembered and dearly missed as our local historian, who was always willing to share his knowledge and wisdom with his community.
Dick is survived by a daughter, Cathleen Carpenter of Centreville; a son, William (Michele) Cripe of Centreville; grandchildren Christopher, Adam and Caitlin Carpenter, and Phillip and Alexander Cripe; and his special friends Steve and Sharon Clark.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Doris.
Relatives and friends will be received 2-7 p.m. Thursday at Eley Funeral Home, Centreville. Religious services will be held 11 a.m. Friday at Centreville United Methodist Church, with Pastor Michael Vollmer officiating. Interment will be in Grace Lawn Cemetery in Middlebury, Ind.
Memorial contributions may be given in Dick's honor to Centreville United Methodist Church. Online messages may be left for the family at www.eleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on July 23, 2019