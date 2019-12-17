|
Richard Eugene Strang, age 87, of Sturgis, Mich., passed away Tuesday morning, Dec. 17, 2019, at Thurston Woods Village in Sturgis.
He was born July 28, 1932 in Sturgis, Michigan son of the late John and Bertha (Ross) Strang.
Dick was a lifelong Sturgis resident and a graduate of Sturgis High School with the class of 1950.
On October 7, 1950 he married Patricia J. (Blossom) in Sturgis.
Most of Dick's working life was in the paperboard industry. He retired from Georgia Pacific following over 20 years of dedicated employment as production manager.
He was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Sturgis where he served as a deacon, trustee and usher. He enjoyed playing golf and was a member of the Crutch League and was also a member and past president of the Wing Dingers Radio Control Model Airplane Club.
Dick was proud to have served his country in the U.S. Navy from May 2, 1952 – May 1, 1956 during the Korean War serving in Korea and Japan as a Combat Aerial Photographer earning the rank of PH2.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years: Patricia; two daughters: Leslee (Steve)Strang-Smith of Elkhart and Karen Strang-Mullins of Sturgis; two sons: Dr. Timothy (Patricia) Strang of Battle Creek and Christopher (Kathy) Strang; grandchildren: Brandon (Kailie) Harker, Stedman Truxal, Danielle Mullins, Suzanne (Mathew) Yono, Dr. Katelyn Strang, Aisha (Louie) Stasko, Nathan Strang, Justin Strang and Bradley Smith; four great grandchildren Morgan Harker, Audrey Harker, Bert Tutsock and Logan Strang; two sisters: Ellen White of Sturgis and Vera Ecker of Sturgis; one brother Kenneth (Judy) Strang of Sturgis; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers: Raymond Strang, Lewis Strang and Lloyd Strang.
In accordance with his wishes cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 P.M. Saturday at the First Baptist in Sturgis where a memorial service celebrating the life of Richard E. Strang will begin at 2:00 P.M. Saturday. Pastor James Bender will officiate. A graveside committal will follow the service at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis where full military honors will be conferred by Captain John J. Kelley Post #1355 VFW and the U.S. Navy Honor Guard.
The Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with the arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mr. Strang's memory consider the Animal Rescue Fund, P.O. Box 593, Centreville, MI 49032.
The obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Dec. 18, 2019