Richard F. "Dick" Wiard age 70, of Sturgis, Michigan, was surrounded by his family at the Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan Saturday morning October 10, 2020 when he went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, due to medical complications following a fall.
Dick was born in LaGrange, IN October 5, 1950 to the late Frank and Billie (Young) Wiard. He was a graduate of Lakeland High School with the class 1968.
On June 23, 1973 he married Marcia Leatherman, his wife of 47 years.
Dick worked for Kirsch Company for over 30 years until the company closed in 2001.
He was a loving husband, father, father-in-law and grandfather. He loved spending time with his family more than anything else. He had a great sense of humor and was loved by many.
He enjoyed being outdoors, working with his hands, gardening and making homemade ice cream. He loved his cottage on Fish Lake and there he enjoyed spending time with his family and entertaining church friends.
Dick had a heart for God and his faith was very important to him. He was active in the First Church of God in Sturgis serving in various roles throughout the years.
Dick is survived by his loving and dedicated wife, Marcia, his 3 sons, Brian (Jennifer) Wiard of Fishers, Indiana, Jason (Jeanne) Wiard of Swartz Creek, Michigan and Joe Wiard of Sturgis, Michigan and 5 grandchildren Nicholas, Paige, Luke, Kate and Payton.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents and his in-laws, Joe Leatherman and Marjorie Leatherman Wise.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 – 7:00 P.M. Thursday and 10:00 – 11:00 A.M. Friday at the First Church of God, 777 N. Detroit St. LaGrange, IN 46761 where funeral services celebrating the life of Richard F. "Dick" Wiard will begin at 11:00 A.M. Friday. The Rev. Ben Stuckey will officiate. In accordance with a statement by the LaGrange County Health Department, masks and social distancing are required at all times while at the visitation and funeral services. In accordance with family wishes cremation will follow the service. Burial of the ashes will take place at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis, Michigan at a later date.
The Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with the arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Dick's memory consider the Lagrange Church of God. Envelopes will be available at the visitation and service.
The obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com
where we encourage relatives and friends to share memories and leave condolences for the family.