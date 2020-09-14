Richard "Dick" Hoehner, 88, of Lake Templene, passed away Sept. 9, 2020, at Bronson Methodist Hospital.
Dick was born Feb. 19, 1932, in Mayville, a son of Edmund and Rose (Leonhardt) Hoehner. He graduated from Walled Lake High School in 1950. Dick attended Western Michigan University for two years before being drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He proudly served for two years. After his service, he completed his accounting degree from the University of Detroit.
Dick was a financial analyst for more than 30 years for Vicker's Corporation in Troy. He retired in 1992. On Feb. 9, 1973, he married Roberta Martin in Madison Heights. He was a lifelong member of the Lutheran church. He enjoyed boating and being out on the lake, going to church, attending concerts and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife Roberta Hoehner of Lake Templene; children Mark (Suzanne) Hoehner of Lake Templene, Susan (Tom) Hallberg of Goshen, Ind., Andy (Amy) Pollman-Hoehner of Toledo, Ohio, and Jim (Liz) Hoehner of Toledo; grandchildren Syanna Hoehner, Lauren and Liam Hallberg, Nolan and Caleb Hoehner, and Jack Hoehner; and some nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, James Hoehner.
According to his wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18 at En Gedi Resort (30321 Covey Road, Leonidas), with Pastor David Grimm officiating. Interment of ashes will follow in Nottawa Township Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to Eley Funeral Home, Centreville.