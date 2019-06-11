|
|
Richard O. "Bucky" Rice, 72, of Bronson, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at First Congregational Church in Bronson, with Pastor Terry Siler officiating. The family will receive friends, prior to the service, beginning at noon Friday at the church. Cremation services are being provided by Dutcher Funeral Home.
Richard was born Jan. 31, 1947, in Coldwater, to Purl and Olive (Trinkle) Rice. On March 31, 1967, he married Esther J. Bowser in Bronson.
Bucky worked for 41 years at Douglas Autotech, retiring in 2013. He was a member of Bronson Sons of the Legion. He enjoyed bowling on leagues for many years and could never pass up a garage sale or flea market. Bucky was an avid U of M fan and loved to socialize with others. He was a friend to everyone. To know Bucky was to love him.
Bucky is survived by his wife, Esther; his sons, Todd Rice, Trent (Grace) Rice all of Bronson and his sister Bonnie Pask of Orlando, Fla. He was preceded in death by both parents.
Memorials may be directed to Branch County Humane Society. www.dutcherfh.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on June 12, 2019