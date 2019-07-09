|
|
Richard William Tymkew Sr., age 84, of Sturgis, passed away Sunday morning, April 21, 2019, at his home.
He was born Feb. 20, 1935, in Albion, a son of the late Walter and Stella (Klimkiewicz) Tymkew.
Richard had resided in Sturgis since 1969, coming from Springport.
On July 18, 1968, he married Carole Baum in Springport.
Richard retired in June 1995 from Ross Laboratories in Sturgis, following 25 years of dedicated employment.
He was proud to have served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, earning the rank of Specialist Third Class.
Richard had a true appreciation and passion for the game of golf. He also was an avid reader and he loved time with family.
He is survived by his wife, Carole; three daughters, Susan M. Tymkew of Castle Rock, Colo., Susan (Victor) Ambrioso of Florida and Debra (William) LaValley of Kalamazoo; a son, Richard (Lori) Tymkew Jr. of Marshall; nine grandchildren, Linsey, Laurin, Ashlyn, Roseanna, Troy, Kyra, Zachary, Walter and Joshua; six great-grandchildren, Reilyn, Krue, Jeffrey, Conner, Jada and Porter; a sister, Joanne Torrey of Albion; a brother, Robert (Peggy) Tymkew of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Walter Tymkew Jr.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. A gathering of family and friends to celebrate and honor the life of Richard W. Tymkew Sr. will be held 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the Elks Lodge, 66200 Grey Lake Road, Sturgis. An Elks memorial ritual will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday, conferred by the B.P.O.E. #1381 ritual team.
Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, is entrusted with arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mr. Tymkew's memory consider West Michigan Cancer Center, 200 N. Park St., Kalamazoo, MI 49007.
His obituary is also available at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on July 10, 2019