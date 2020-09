Or Copy this URL to Share

On Sept. 28, 2020, our beloved mother, grandmother and sister, Rinda Calhoun, passed from this life into the arms of Jesus.

Visitation will take place 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Ind. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Octo. 3, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange.

