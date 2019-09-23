|
Rita Christine Scheske, age 84, of Sturgis, passed away Sunday morning, Sept. 22, 2019, at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.
She was born April 24, 1935, in Morehead, Ky., a daughter of the late Joseph and Katherine Irene (Phelps) McClurg.
Rita resided in Sturgis since 1969, coming from Southfield.
She married Melvin Gerald Scheske in Detroit. He preceded her in death Nov. 14, 2009.
Rita was a dedicated homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Rita was an active, longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sturgis, where she was a member of Ladies Aide and Altar Guild. She also was active in her community. Some of her many involvements include serving on the Sturges-Young Auditorium Board, Sturgis Hospital Gift Shop Guild and Sturgis Junior Women's League. Rita was named Sturgis Citizen of the Year in 1992.
She is survived by four sons, Terence (Julia) Scheske of Tupelo, Miss., Ronald (Beth) Scheske of Sturgis, Dean (Peg) Scheske of Milford and Eric (Marie) Scheske of Sturgis; 18 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Joseph (Sharon) McClurg of The Villages, Fla.; a brother-in-law, Vernon (Jan) Scheske of Spring, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and five sisters.
The family will receive friends 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Rosenberg Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 807 E. Chicago Road, Sturgis. Funeral services celebrating the life of Rita C. Scheske will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sturgis. The Rev. Calvin Kolzow will officiate. A graveside committal will follow the service at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Rita's memory consider Trinity Lutheran Church, 406 S. Lakeview Ave., Sturgis, MI 49091.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Sept. 24, 2019