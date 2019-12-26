|
Robert A. Kelley, 87, of Sturgis, passed away Dec. 25, 2019, at his home.
Bob was born Jan. 9, 1932, in Sturgis, a son of Howard and Dorothy (Summerlott) Kelley. He graduated from Centreville High School in 1950 and went on to serve in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1953-1956 during the Korean War. Bob was the oldest living Korean War veteran in St. Joseph County, upon his death.
After Bob's service, he worked as a security guard for Kirsch for more than 20 years. After retirement, Bob worked part time for the police departments of White Pigeon, Bronson and Vicksburg and the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office, and also as a security guard for the St. Joseph County courthouse.
On March 22, 1991, he married Joan Herbert at Nottawa United Methodist Church. Bob was a lifetime member of Sturgis #1355 and Three Rivers American Legion #170. He was a founder and president of SJC FOP Lodge #106 and currently was the first Honorary Vice President.
Bob enjoyed going camping and hunting up north with his family. He loved to dance with his wife and was an avid Michigan fan. He played in numerous bowling and golf leagues and enjoyed his Friday night fish fries. Bob and Joan volunteered for St. Joseph County Victim Services.
Surviving are his wife, Joan Kelley of Sturgis; children Dr. Sharon Kelley of Lansing, Sandra (Kelley) Gieber of Three Rivers, Connie Kelley of Kalamazoo, Patrick (Beth) Kelley of Centreville, Lori Koutny (John Pedersen) of Port Huron and Adam (Kimberly) Huskey of Sturgis; a sister, Pat (John) Luck of Sturgis; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, William Kelley; and a sister, Sue (Doug) Blasius.
Relatives and friends will be received 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Eley Funeral Home in Centreville. Religious services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Centreville United Methodist Church, with Pastor C. Wade Huskey officiating. Interment will follow in Prairie River Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Heartland Hospice, FOP Lodge #106; or Three Rivers American Legion #170. Online messages may be left for the family at www.eleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Dec. 27, 2019