Robert Alan Swan, age 64, of Ocala, Fla., and a longtime former Sturgis resident, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Legacy House of Ocala.
He was born Jan. 12, 1955, in Sturgis, a son of the late Robert T. and Jean Ann (Rasbaugh) Swan.
Bob had resided in Ocala since 2017, coming from Sturgis, where he was a graduate of Sturgis High School with the class of 1973.
On Aug. 13, 1983, he married Brenda Jean Trinklein in Saginaw. She passed away Dec. 18, 2015.
Bob retired from Kroger in Sturgis following 43 years of dedicated service. He also retired from the U.S. Army/Army National Guard with 23 years of service.
Bob enjoyed watching baseball and Westerns, visiting with family and friends and socializing with any person he met. It was rare that you would see him without a smile on his face.
He is survived by a daughter, Heather (Michael) Deutsch of Ocala, Fla.; two grandsons who he adored, Brendan and Dylan Deutsch of Ocala; four brothers, Michael David (Sue) Swan of Sturgis, Timothy (Paula) Swan of Burr Oak, James Fredrick (Sandra) Swan of Phoenix and Michael (Rachael) Swan of Spring Hill, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and two sister, Gina Swan and Lisa Swan.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends 1-2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10 at Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis. A memorial service celebrating the life of Robert Swan will immediately follow visitation at 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Full military honors will be conferred by Capt. John J. Kelley Post #1355 VFW and the U.S. Army Honor Guard. Burial of the ashes will take place at a later date at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Fla.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mr. Swan's memory consider Hospice of Marion County, PO Box 4860, Ocala, FL 34478.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Oct. 18, 2019