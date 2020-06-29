Robert A. Zlotkowski, age 67, of Colon, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020. Robert is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Linda (nee Erickson) Zlotkowski; daughters Dana Howe and Kristy (Steve) Donley, both of Griffith, Ind.; grandchildren Hailey Howe and Raegan and Jenna Donley; brother Larry Zawistowski; and nieces Danielle and Sarah Zawistowski.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Delores Zawistowski; and a nephew, Zack.
Bob had a love for golfing, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a devoted friend and truly cherished his family and his friendships. He always had a smile on his face and was known to be the life of the party. He loved his time spent between Florida and Michigan. He was a devoted husband, father and Papa and will be deeply missed.
A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at Solan Pruzin Funeral Home, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, Ind. Pastor Paul Vale will officiate. Friends may visit with the family from 3 p.m. until the time of service at 7 p.m. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.