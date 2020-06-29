Robert A. Zlotkowski
Robert A. Zlotkowski, age 67, of Colon, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020. Robert is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Linda (nee Erickson) Zlotkowski; daughters Dana Howe and Kristy (Steve) Donley, both of Griffith, Ind.; grandchildren Hailey Howe and Raegan and Jenna Donley; brother Larry Zawistowski; and nieces Danielle and Sarah Zawistowski.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Delores Zawistowski; and a nephew, Zack.
Bob had a love for golfing, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a devoted friend and truly cherished his family and his friendships. He always had a smile on his face and was known to be the life of the party. He loved his time spent between Florida and Michigan. He was a devoted husband, father and Papa and will be deeply missed.
A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at Solan Pruzin Funeral Home, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, Ind. Pastor Paul Vale will officiate. Friends may visit with the family from 3 p.m. until the time of service at 7 p.m. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home & Crematory - Schererville
JUN
29
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home & Crematory - Schererville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 29, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Nancy Chamnik
Friend
June 29, 2020
Linda, my heart goes out to you and the girls over the loss of your husband. I will keep you in my prayers as you go through this praying for strength for you all. Donna Pinta
Donna J Pinta
June 29, 2020
Linda & fam., You have our deepest sympathy! Sending our thoughts & prayers.
Tom & Valerie Piotrowski
Friend
June 29, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Elizabeth Gregory
June 28, 2020
BILLY with a rebound 2fouls no call TOMMY double dribble and a walk no call pass to RILEY never any lip back to TOMMY again a travel and double dribble no call FINALLY that sweet jumper by SLOTS .LOVED reffing those games. PEACE and LOVE !!!
turk uranowski
June 28, 2020
Linda & Family,
Sending my sincere condolences as you grieve the loss of Zlot. You are in my thoughts & prayers.
Ed Kaminski
Friend
June 28, 2020
RIP Slots , sorry for your loss
John Konicki
Friend
June 27, 2020
Linda, such a shock. We are so sorry for your loss. Colon won't be the same without Bob. Prayers go out to you and the family.
Gary & Debbie Tinsley
Friend
June 27, 2020
May our Lord bring you His healing peace. So sorry, Linda.
Eileen Robinson (Shandick)
Friend
June 27, 2020
Heres to the good times we shared! <br />God Bless you Brother! <br />Bob Kawa
Bob Kawa
Friend
June 27, 2020
Bob Kawa
Friend
June 27, 2020
Bob Kawa
Friend
June 27, 2020
Heres to the good times we shared !
God Bless you Brother!
Bob Kawa
Bob Kawa
Friend
June 27, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the Zlotkowski family, Bob was a wonderful person to be around, I will miss the wave from the boat as he goes by
Roger and Lynda Olinski
Friend
June 27, 2020
I worked with Z at South Chicago, and we went to Steves lounge and the Jovial club for parties. Will miss his explosive humor. SKI.
George Ksycki
Coworker
June 27, 2020
Incredibly sad news about Zlots.
We also worked together for years at at&t.
Prayers and condolences to his family. ❤
Cindy Zidich-Bales
Friend
June 27, 2020
Dear Linda and Family
We are so sorry for your loss. Please know you are all in our thoughts and prayers. Rest In Peace Bob!
John and Ann Pokrywczynski
June 27, 2020
He was a great guy with a big heart!! So sorry for your loss Linda. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Lynn Bakun
Friend
June 27, 2020
To the Family and friends so sorry for your loss. You are in my thoughts and prayers. Rest Easy
Randy Gumkowski
Friend
June 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sharon Gismondo
Friend
June 26, 2020
BOB ( ZLOTS ) WAS A GREAT GUY . ALWAYS HAPPY AND PLEASANT. REST IN PEACE BOB!!!
DEBBIE CELANI
Friend
June 26, 2020
Linda I am so sorry for you and your family. I did not know him well but I knew him and of him. My thoughts and prayers are with you
Susan Hankosky (Mathews)
Friend
June 26, 2020
Sure will miss you, Brother
Tony & Debbie Erickson
Family
June 26, 2020
Linda and family
I am truly sorry for your loss, my thoughts and prayers are with you at this time.
Pam Mottinger (Bugajski)
June 26, 2020
You may be gone from us, but you'll never forgotten. I'll know it's you, when I hear "HEY, HEY, HEY!!!" I'll be looking for your arms out stretched and that smile.
Kathleen Purvis
Friend
