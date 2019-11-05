Home

Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel
114 S Nottawa St
Sturgis, MI 49091
269-651-2331
Robert Alan Swan

Robert Alan Swan Obituary
Robert Alan Swan, 64, of Ocala, Fla., and a longtime former Sturgis resident, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Legacy House of Ocala.
The family will receive friends 1-2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10 at Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis. A memorial service celebrating the life of Robert Swan will immediately follow visitation at 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Full military honors will be conferred by Capt. John J. Kelley Post #1355 and the U.S. Army Honor Guard. Burial of the ashes will take place at a later date at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Fla.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mr. Swan's memory consider Hospice of Marion County, PO Box 4860, Ocala, FL 34478.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Nov. 6, 2019
