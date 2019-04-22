|
Robert C. King, 90, of Porter Township, passed away April 20, 2019, at home.
Robert was born Dec. 21, 1928, in Porter Township, Cass County, a son of Carl and Bernice (Artley) King. He graduated from Bristol High School in 1949 and went on to serve in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
On Dec. 15, 1951, he married Peggy Leister in Constantine. She preceded him in death March 27, 2015.
Robert was a farmer for his entire life and enjoyed seeing how technology changed the industry over the decades. He enjoyed visiting with his neighbors and family, driving around to see the crops and loved to "supervise and consult" his boys on the farm. He was a member of Bristol United Methodist Church.
Robert is survived by his children, Brenda (David) Bell, Vicki (Lonnie) Freshour, Gary (Marla) King and Robert (Monica) King, all of White Pigeon; grandchildren Angela (Jeff) Happner, Kathy King, Rachel (Andy) Peters, Robert J. King, Luke King, Zach King, Eric (Brittany) King, Kelly (Sam) Davis, Kara Freshour and Arica Freshour; great-grandchildren Gabriel, Hannah, Lily, Isaiah, Elena, Ava, Wesley, Gabe, Marc, Noah, Avery, Tucker, Bristol and Grady; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; a son, Gregory King; twin brother William King; and sisters Lois Kugler and Eleanor Hemminger.
Relatives and friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday at Eley Funeral Home in Constantine. Religious services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Bristol United Methodist Church, with Pastor Gary Lewis officiating. Interment will be at 1:30 p.m. in Mottville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to the church. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.eleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Apr. 23, 2019