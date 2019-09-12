|
Robert Edwin Kolb, 82, has gone to be with his Lord on Sept. 6, 2019.
Bob was born Dec. 26, 1936, to Oscar and Ruth (Schreiner) Kolb in Watertown, Wis. He spent several years of his youth in DeSoto, Mo., where he became an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and continues to root for them. This loyalty continues in all of his children and grandchildren.
Bob graduated from Valparaiso University with a Bachelor of Arts in accounting. He became a CPA following graduation. He met his wife, Susan Elizabeth Jersild, on the tennis court at Valpo and they married on Dec. 30, 1961. Tennis playing and viewing on TV has been a must in their lives.
They eventually bought and managed Magic City Hardware in Colon for 25 years, while raising their family in Sturgis. Favorite family memories include camping trips, Magic Week in Colon and going to St. Louis Cardinals games.
God has blessed them with three children, Cynthia Jean Kolb (David White), Timothy James (Linda) and Andrew Thomas (Amy); and three grandsons, Daniel, Samuel and Alexander. Bob is survived by a sister, Ellen (Paul) Thiede; a brother, James (Sarah); a brother-in-law, Thomas (Colleen) Jersild; several nieces and nephews; and a very special friend and caregiver, Deborah Barr. He is preceded in death by a sister, Donna Kolb.
Bob and Sue were members of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sturgis. Mount Olive Lutheran Church has been his church home since retiring to Rockford. His joy has been being part of the handbell choirs for more than 30 years in his home churches.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 2001 N. Alpine Road, with Pastor Ken Krause officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Rockford Lutheran High School or Mount Olive Lutheran Church.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Sept. 13, 2019