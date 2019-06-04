|
Robert Elmer Siebert, age 67, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary (Brown) Siebert; and his father, Elmer Siebert.
Bob is survived by his wife, Connie Patton; a son, Neil; a daughter, Gwen Barrett; seven grandchildren; two sisters, Geri Myers and Donna Smith; a brother, Roger Siebert; and nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, friends and in-laws.
Memorial service will take place with a gathering for memories at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, followed by 11 a.m. service, at Stegenga Funeral Chapel, 1601 Post Drive NE, Belmont. A luncheon will follow the service.
Memorial contributions may be left at the funeral home or sent to Health First Hospice, 1131 West New Haven Avenue, Suite 102, West Melbourne, FL 32904, or Cedar Creek Community Church, 2969 14 Mile Road NE, Sparta MI 49345.
Published in Sturgis Journal on June 5, 2019